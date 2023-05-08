Home / Companies / Results / Indian Bank logs Rs 5,281 cr net profit, plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr funds

Indian Bank logs Rs 5,281 cr net profit, plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr funds

Indian Bank closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore and plans to raise about Rs 7,000 crore through equity and bond issues.

IANS Chennai
Indian Bank logs Rs 5,281 cr net profit, plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr funds

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian Bank closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore and plans to raise about Rs 7,000 crore through equity and bond issues.

The bank board on Monday recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.60 per share.

Indian Bank said it closed FY23 with an after tax profit of Rs 5,281.70 crore (previous fiscal Rs 3,944.82 crore) on a total income of Rs 52,085.27 crore (Rs 45 771.67 crore).

The bank Board has approved a capital raising plan of Rs 7,000 crore - Rs 4,000 crore equity from rights issue and other modes and Rs 3,000 crore as AT 1/Tier-2 capital issuing bonds.

According to the bank, the funds will be raised in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial years.

--IANS

vj/vd

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Coal India Ltd shares slumps nearly 2% as Q4 profit drops to 17.7%

Exide profit at Rs 180.12 cr in Q4 FY23, number below analyst expectation

Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 48% to Rs 1,520 crore as NII rises 29%

Indian Bank's Q4 profit up 47% to Rs 1,447 cr, driven by fall in bad loan

Exide posts Rs 181 crore Q4 net profit; revenue at Rs 3,677 crore

Topics :Q4 ResultsBanks

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story