Exide profit at Rs 180.12 cr in Q4 FY23, number below analyst expectation



The company, in the year-ago period, had posted a net profit of Rs 3,959.24 crore which included Rs 3,812.33 crore from discontinued operations. It may be mentioned that during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Exide had disposed of its entire equity shareholding in Exide Life Insurance Company. Battery maker Exide Industries on Monday reported a lower-than-expected consolidated net profit of Rs 180.12 crore in Q4 FY23, impacted by higher raw material cost.



For full FY23, revenues stood at Rs 15,078.16 crore compared to Rs 12,789.22 crore in FY22. Net profit was at Rs 822.70 crore in FY23: it was Rs 4,366.93 crore in the previous year on the back of profit from discontinued operations. Revenues from operations in Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 3,676.76 crore, an increase of 4.4 per cent from the year-ago period. A Bloomberg consensus estimate had pegged revenues at Rs 3,608 crore and net income adjusted at Rs 240 crore.