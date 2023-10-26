Home / Companies / Results / Indian Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 61% to Rs 2,068.49 crore

BS Reporter Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Public sector lender Indian Bank has reported a 61 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year FY24 to Rs 2,068.49 crore, compared to Rs 1,287.39 crore during the same period last financial year. The improved net profit is mainly due to a 23 per cent increase in net interest income (NII) for the quarter.

The total income of the Chennai-based bank also rose by 25 per cent during the quarter, reaching Rs 15,929.4 crore compared to Rs 12,714.2 crore in the same quarter of the FY23. "Indian Bank is strategically expanding its business with a major focus on retail, agriculture, and MSME sectors, targeting 10-12 per cent credit growth in FY24. Adopting digital banking as our core focus, we are committed to fostering financial growth and prosperity for individuals and businesses across diverse sectors of society. Through constant innovation, we aim to simplify processes, enabling quick and convenient banking," the bank said in a statement on Thursday. The bank's NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at Rs 5,741 crore, compared to Rs 4,684 crore during the second quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter under review stood at 4.97 per cent of gross advances, a decrease from 7.30 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. Similarly, the net NPA improved from 1.5 per cent at the end of September 2022 to 0.60 per cent as of September this year.

The provision coverage ratio also improved to 95.64 per cent from 91.08 per cent at the end of September 2022. The bank's return on average assets increased to 1.06 per cent in the second quarter of FY24, up from 0.71 per cent in the second quarter of FY23. Its return on equity also rose to 19.90 per cent from 13.83 per cent in September 2022.

The total business of the bank recorded year-on-year growth of 10 per cent, reaching Rs 1,13,3091 crore in September 2023, from Rs 1,02,6801 crore in September 2022. Its advances increased by 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,92,288 crore in September 2023 from Rs 4,37,941 crore in September 2022.

Topics :Indian BanksQ2 resultspublic sector banks PSBs

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

