Ipca Labs Q3 results: Profit up 67% at Rs 180 cr, revenue at Rs 2,053 cr

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,546 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing

Shares of the company were trading 0.86 per cent down at Rs 1,150.15 apiece on the BSE | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday reported 67 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 180 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 108 crore for October-December FY23.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,546 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 0.86 per cent down at Rs 1,150.15 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

