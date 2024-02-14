Ipca Labs Q3 results: Profit up 67% at Rs 180 cr, revenue at Rs 2,053 cr

Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday reported 67 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 180 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 108 crore for October-December FY23.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,546 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 0.86 per cent down at Rs 1,150.15 apiece on the BSE.