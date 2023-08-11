Home / Companies / Results / Jindal Steel posts drop in Q1 profit on higher expenses, fall in prices

Jindal Steel posts drop in Q1 profit on higher expenses, fall in prices

However, the export duty resulted in a 55% fall in India's steel exports in fiscal 2023, the company said

Reuters
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Jindal Steel and Power reported a 15% drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by the rise in expenses and fall in steel prices.
 
The New Delhi-based company's consolidated profit after tax fell to 16.92 billion rupees ($204.31 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 19.90 billion rupees a year earlier.
 
While domestic demand has been rising for Indian metals companies, subdued demand from top consumer China remained a drag on prices, analysts said.
 
Jindal Steel, which has an annual crude steel production capacity of 9.6 million metric tons per annum, said overall sales grew 6% year-on-year. The share of exports stood at 10%.
 
India's steel industry, grappling with a slump in prices, was further hit when an export tax on certain steel intermediaries in May last year. The tax was withdrawn later in November.
 
However, the export duty resulted in a 55% fall in India's steel exports in fiscal 2023, the company said.
 
Gross revenue dropped 1.5% to 145.39 billion rupees, down for the fourth straight quarter, while total expenses rose nearly 3%.
As part of plans to reduce reliance on third-party suppliers, Jindal Steel said it has secured three new non-coking coal mines in FY 2022-23, which will likely commence operations in FY 2023-24.
 
It further said domestic demand for steel is expected to witness an annual expansion of 8-9 MT in the next two financial years.
Bigger rivals, JSW Steel's first-quarter profit nearly tripled on higher sales, while Tata Steel posted a 92% slump in profit, hurt by the lower prices of alloy and expenses related to a pension scheme in Britain.
 
Shares of Jindal Steel closed 3.23% higher at 698.20 rupees ahead of the results.
 
($1 = 82.8170 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

Also Read

India steel imports from Russia rise to eight-year high in April-Jan: Data

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Graves a barrier for Jindal's $2 billion South African iron-ore mine

Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

BEML posts smaller Q1 loss as expenses fall, govt spending increases

Dredging Corporation returns to black; posts Rs 15 cr net profit in Q1

GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

Kalpataru Projects International profit rises over 28% to Rs 113 cr in Q1

Apollo Hospitals Q1 results: Net profit declines 47% to Rs 167 crore

Topics :Jindal SteelQ1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story