Home / Companies / Results / GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

GVK Power & lnfrastructure Q1 profit at Rs 275 cr due to lower expenses

Total expenses declined to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 809.18 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

GVK Power & lnfrastructure on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 275.27 crore for June quarter 2023-24, mainly due to lower expenses.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 400.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a BSE filing said.

Total expenses declined to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 809.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income dipped to Rs 515.50 crore from Rs 620.37 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board appointed T Ravi Prakash as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and his appointment is effective from September 1, 2023.

Also Read

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

IAS vs IAS: Ex-DJB CEO accuses special secretary vigilance of harassment

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Punjab govt to buy private thermal power plant, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Sebi exempts 3 trusts from making open offer to Taj GVK Hotels shareholders

Kalpataru Projects International profit rises over 28% to Rs 113 cr in Q1

Apollo Hospitals Q1 results: Net profit declines 47% to Rs 167 crore

Biocon Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 11% to Rs 148.9 cr

LIC profit up 14x at Rs 9,543 crore in Q1; premium income stayed flat

Street positive on Trent after a strong Q1 results, sales trajectory

Topics :GVK Power and InfrastructureQ1 results

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story