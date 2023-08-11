GVK Power & lnfrastructure on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 275.27 crore for June quarter 2023-24, mainly due to lower expenses.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 400.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a BSE filing said.

Total expenses declined to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 809.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income dipped to Rs 515.50 crore from Rs 620.37 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board appointed T Ravi Prakash as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and his appointment is effective from September 1, 2023.