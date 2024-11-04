Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / JK Paper Q2 results: Net down 57.84% at Rs 128.85 cr on higher expenses

JK Paper Q2 results: Net down 57.84% at Rs 128.85 cr on higher expenses

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.68 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing

paper industry, jk paper, papers
Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,569.63 crore as against Rs 1,368.23 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Paper Ltd on Monday reported a 57.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 128.85 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.68 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,714.88 crore as against Rs 1,708.81 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,569.63 crore as against Rs 1,368.23 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

These are top two stocks recommended by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills: Paper stocks crisp in trade on Friday

JK Paper stock tanks 13% on weak June quarter show; profit plunges 55%

Harsh Pati Singhania elected 1st vice-chair of world business organisation

JK Paper up 9% on hopes of recovery in FY25; declares Rs 5 dividend

Topics :JK PaperQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story