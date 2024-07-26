Jupiter Wagons Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 89 crore

Leading manufacturer of railway wagons, wagon components and castings Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Friday posted a 40.3 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 89.23 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 63.60 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's income during the April-June period increased to Rs 902.19 crore, over Rs 755.41 crore in the year-ago period, Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) said in a statement.

"We are excited to report outstanding results for Q1FY25... Despite challenges from the general elections and peak summer, we maintained a strong consolidated EBITDA margin of 15.5 per cent.