KEC International posts bigger-than-expected Q1 profit on strong demand

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Engineering and construction company KEC International posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday boosted by strong infrastructure demand.

Consolidated profit for RPG Group's flagship company rose 36.5% to 423.3 million rupees ($5.11 million), while revenue rose 27.9% year-on-year to 42.44 billion rupees.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 332 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

With less than a year to go for India's general elections, there has been an increase in government spending on infrastructure. KEC International operates in the power transmission & distribution, civil and railways sectors among others.

Rival Cummins India reported an almost 79% increase in profit, led by the strong sales in engines segment while Thermax posted a smaller-than-expected 1.7% rise in first-quarter profit. ABB and Siemens are yet to report results.

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 82.7700 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru)