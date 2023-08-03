Home / Companies / Results / Eicher Motors Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 50% to Rs 918 cr

Eicher Motors Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 50% to Rs 918 cr

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,986.37 crore, compared to Rs 3,397.46 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
The consolidated net profit of Eicher Motors Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 50.38 per cent to Rs 918.34 crore, compared to Rs 610.66 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 1.40 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 905.58 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 3,986.37 crore, compared to Rs 3,397.46 crore year-on-year (YoY), which is a rise of 17.33 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 4.78 per cent. It was Rs 3,804.32 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 4,229.58 crore, compared to Rs 3,446.12 crore YoY, rising 22.73 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 5.48 per cent. It was Rs 4,009.83 crore in Q4FY23.

Eicher Motors Ltd stock closed at Rs 3,383 on Thursday.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

