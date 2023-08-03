Home / Companies / Results / Nerolac Paints Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 382% to Rs 734 cr

Nerolac Paints Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 382% to Rs 734 cr

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 2,174 crore, compared to Rs 2,056.20 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The consolidated net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 382.7 per cent to Rs 734 crore, compared to Rs 152.05 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 662.6 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 96.24 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 2,156.80 crore, compared to Rs 2,051.37 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 5.13 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 24.41 per cent. It was Rs 1,733.59 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 2,174 crore, compared to Rs 2,056.20 crore YoY. This is a rise of 5.72 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 24.7 per cent. It was Rs 1,743.29 crore in Q4FY23.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited stock was closed at Rs 321 on Thursday.

Anuj Jain, managing director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, said, “The quarter witnessed good demand for automotive and performance coating. The company continues to pursue various initiatives in the areas on feet-onstreet, digital, influencer outreach, new product launches, approvals, and projects.” 

Also Read

Kansai Nerolac surges 10% on healthy Q4 earnings; recommends 1:2 bonus

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Asian Paints Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 52.5% to Rs 1,550 crore

Sensex up 415 pts, ends above 60K; Nifty tops 17,700; IT, auto stocks rally

Eicher Motors Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 50% to Rs 918 cr

Apollo's second-quarter earnings surge 75% on upbeat annuities business

Karnataka Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 224.7% on better NIMs

Shriram Life insurance posts Rs 35 crore net profit in first quarter

Cummins India Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 78% to Rs 353 cr

Topics :Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 resultsMarketspaints industry

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story