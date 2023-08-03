Nerolac Paints Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 382% to Rs 734 cr

The consolidated net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 382.7 per cent to Rs 734 crore, compared to Rs 152.05 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 662.6 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 96.24 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 2,156.80 crore, compared to Rs 2,051.37 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 5.13 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 24.41 per cent. It was Rs 1,733.59 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 2,174 crore, compared to Rs 2,056.20 crore YoY. This is a rise of 5.72 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 24.7 per cent. It was Rs 1,743.29 crore in Q4FY23.