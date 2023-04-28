Kerala-based CSB Bank posts 20% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 156 crore

During the quarter under review, the bank’s total income increased 31 per cent to Rs 763 crore from Rs 583 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021-22. Its net interest income also increased by 15 per cent from Rs 304 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 348 crore during the Q4 of FY23. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.26 per cent of gross advances during the quarter, from 1.81 per cent during the same time last year. Similarly, Net NPA too declined to 0.35 per cent from 0.68 per cent last year.

Kerala-based private sector lender CSB Bank has posted a 20 per cent rise in net profit during the fourth quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 156 crore, as compared to Rs 131 crore during the same period the previous financial year, owing to rise in income and dip in bad loans.