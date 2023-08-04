Kilburn Engineering reports 145% surge in PAT to Rs 7.09 crore in Q1

Kilburn Engineering Limited (KEL), a manufacturer of drying equipment for various industries, posted a 145 per cent surge in profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q1FY24), reaching Rs 7.09 crore. In the same period last year, the profit stood at Rs 2.89 crore.

The company's income from operations rose by 36.35 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 66.68 crore.

Expressing optimism for the remaining quarters, the company cited its current order book and pending enquiries of over Rs 700 crore at various stages of quotation.

Ranjit Lala, managing director of Kilburn Engineering, commented on the performance, saying the company was 'reasonably' confident of maintaining the momentum moving forward. The focus will be on securing a higher inflow of orders in the second half of the year.