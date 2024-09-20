Dozens of stocks added to FTSE indexes post-rebalancing exercise

FTSE All-World and FTSE All Cap indices underwent semiannual rebalancing on Friday, adding dozens of stocks to both indices. Equity inflows of $1 billion are expected to come to India due to this rebalancing exercise, according to IIFL Alternative Research.

Nine of the 13 stocks that were added to the FTSE All-World Index gained. Cochin Shipyard rose 10 per cent; Housing and Urban Development Company, 8.9 per cent; Escorts Kubota, 6.8 per cent; and Lloyds Metals and Energy, 5 per cent.

Among the added stocks that saw declines were Endurance Technologies, which fell 2.8 per cent; KEI Industries, 2.4 per cent; and GE T&D India, which declined 1.8 per cent. The rebalancing of the indices led to a spike in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows on Friday. The FPIs were net buyers worth Rs 14,064 crore, the biggest single-day buying since February 24, 2021, when they bought Rs 28,739 crore.