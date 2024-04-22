Home / Companies / Results / KP Energy Q4 results: Consolidated net profit grows 60% to Rs 25 crore

KP Energy Q4 results: Consolidated net profit grows 60% to Rs 25 crore

It had reported a net profit of Rs 15.48 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing

In a separate statement, KP Energy Limited said it has received an order from Bhathwari Technologies for development of a 9 MW wind power project in Gujarat.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
KP Energy on Monday posted a 60 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 24.89 crore during the quarter ended March 2024 on account of increased income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 15.48 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2022-23 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

For the whole FY24, the company reported its net profit at Rs 58.32 crore, up from Rs 43.90 crore profit recorded in FY23.

During the fourth quarter of FY24, the company's total income increased to Rs 217.40 crore from Rs 151.09 crore in the year ago. During the entire fiscal, the total income rose to Rs 485.54 crore from Rs 442.38 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The expenses in the reporting quarter was at Rs 183.28 crore, up from Rs 128.56 crore registered in the same period last fiscal. The expenses were at Rs 408.18 crore in FY24 as against Rs 377.41 crore in the previous fiscal.

In a separate statement, KP Energy Limited said it has received an order from Bhathwari Technologies for development of a 9 MW wind power project in Gujarat.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

