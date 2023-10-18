Home / Companies / Results / LTIMindtree Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 1,162 cr YoY; revenue up 8%

LTIMindtree Q2FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 1,162 cr YoY; revenue up 8%

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 9,048.6 crore, compared to Rs 8,388.9 crore YoY, registering a rise of 7.86 per cent

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: LTIMindtree

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
The consolidated net profit of LTIMindtree for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a fall of 2.24 per cent to Rs 1,162.3 crore, compared to Rs 1,189 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, the net profit was up 0.86 per cent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was Rs 1,152.3 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 8,905.4 crore, compared to Rs 8,227.8 crore year-on-year (y-o-y). This is a rise of 8.23 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was up 2.33 per cent. It stood at Rs 8,702.1 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 9,048.6 crore, compared to Rs 8,388.9 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 7.86 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was up 2.43 per cent. It was Rs 8,833.7 crore in Q1FY24.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share.

In a press release, the company stated that it has more than 83,000 employees and over 700 clients. The company plans to have 40 per cent women in the workforce, and 15 per cent women in leadership by 2030. It stated that the company will become a 100 per cent waste recycling company by 2030.

LTIMindtree stock closed at Rs 5,172 on Wednesday.

Topics :LTIMindtreeQ2 resultsMarketsCompaniesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

