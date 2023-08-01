Home / Companies / Results / Murugappa Group's Chola sees 28% rise in first quarter net profit

Murugappa Group's Chola sees 28% rise in first quarter net profit

Chola's Home Loan business disbursed Rs 1,454 crore in Q1 FY24, a substantial 138 per cent growth from Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY23

BS Reporter Chennai
Cholamandalam Investment

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (Chola), the financial services wing of the Murugappa Group, has reported a 28 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, reaching Rs 726 crore. This compares favourably to Rs 566 crore during the same period in the last financial year.

During the review period, Chola's total income saw a significant increase of 49 per cent, moving from Rs 2,771 crore in the last fiscal year to Rs 4,134 crore this year. The company's assets under management (AUM) also demonstrated an upswing of 42 per cent, rising from Rs 86,703 crore in Q1 FY23 to Rs 1.23 trillion in Q1 FY24.

The firm observed a reduction in Stage 3 levels, from 4.16 per cent in June 22 to 3.06 per cent in June 23. Chola's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) decreased to 4.30 per cent in June 23, compared to 4.63 per cent in March 23. Likewise, net NPA dropped to 2.82 per cent in June 23 from 3.11 per cent in March 23, according to the company's statement.

Aggregate disbursements in Q1 FY24 amounted to Rs 20,015 crore, showing an impressive 50 per cent growth from Rs 13,329 crore in Q1 FY23. Vehicle Finance (VF) disbursements stood at Rs 11,301 crore in Q1 FY24, a 32 per cent rise from Rs 8,562 crore in Q1 FY23. The Loan Against Property (LAP) business disbursed Rs 2,679 crore during the quarter, marking a growth rate of 32 per cent from Rs 2,036 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Chola's Home Loan business disbursed Rs 1,454 crore in Q1 FY24, a substantial 138 per cent growth from Rs 611 crore in Q1 FY23. Small and Medium Enterprises Loan (SME) business disbursed Rs 2,045 crore in Q1 FY24, marking a 98 per cent increase from Rs 1,030 crore in Q1 FY23. Additionally, the Consumer and Small Enterprise Loans (CSEL) business disbursed Rs 2,355 crore during the quarter, a 123 per cent increase from Rs 1,055 crore in Q1 FY23.

As of June 2023, the company's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 17.44 per cent, comfortably exceeding the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent.

Also Read

Cholamandalam Investment, Aptus deny talks for merger after media reports

Murugappa group's Chola expects 30% AUM growth next fiscal, bets on EVs

Cholamandalam Investment net profit surges 24% to Rs 853 crore in Q4

Chola Fin, IDFC: 5 NBFC stocks to invest for short-to-medium term gain

Murugappa's Coromandel International plans Rs 2K cr investment by 2025

MakeMyTrip Q1FY24 results: Net profit at $18.6 million, revenue up 37%

Infosys to Reliance: Gauging the economy through Q1 corporate results

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan Q1 net profit rises 25% to Rs 52.25 crore

Adani Total Gas Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Welspun Enterprises Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 258% YoY to Rs 89 cr

Topics :Murugappa GroupCholamandalam Investment & FinanceCholamandalam

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story