Home / Companies / Results / Adani Total Gas Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Adani Total Gas Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 148 cr

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,135 crore, compared to Rs 1,110 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The standalone net profit of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 7.24 per cent to Rs 148 crore, compared to Rs 138 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up  42.3 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 104 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,135 crore, compared to Rs 1,110 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 2.25 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 5.17 per cent. It was Rs 1,197 crore in Q4FY23.

In Q1FY24, the company added 11 new CNG stations. The total CNG stations owned by ATGL now stand at 467.

The CNG volume has increased by 18 per cent YoY on account of a reduction in CNG prices along with the network expansion of CNG stations.

The commercial and industrial PNG connection customers increased to 7,615.

On Tuesday, Adani Total Gas stock closed at Rs 661 on BSE.

Also Read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani stocks in focus amid Q4 results; Adani Green soars 5%, NDTV tanks 5%

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Welspun Enterprises Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 258% YoY to Rs 89 cr

PVR Inox Q1FY24 results: Net loss at Rs 80.1 crore; revenue up 31%

Escorts Kubota Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 91% YoY to Rs 282 cr

Kirloskar Brothers Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 321% YoY to Rs 33 cr

DGCA gives in-principle nod to Air India, IndiGo to import 970 planes

Topics :Adani GasQ1 resultsMarkets

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story