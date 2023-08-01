Adani Total Gas Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 148 cr

The standalone net profit of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 7.24 per cent to Rs 148 crore, compared to Rs 138 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 42.3 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 104 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,135 crore, compared to Rs 1,110 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 2.25 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 5.17 per cent. It was Rs 1,197 crore in Q4FY23.

In Q1FY24, the company added 11 new CNG stations. The total CNG stations owned by ATGL now stand at 467.

The CNG volume has increased by 18 per cent YoY on account of a reduction in CNG prices along with the network expansion of CNG stations.

The commercial and industrial PNG connection customers increased to 7,615.

On Tuesday, Adani Total Gas stock closed at Rs 661 on BSE.