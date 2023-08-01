Home / Companies / Results / Welspun Enterprises Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 258% YoY to Rs 89 cr

Welspun Enterprises Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 258% YoY to Rs 89 cr

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 709.45 crore, compared to Rs 690.84 crore year-on-year

The standalone net profit of Welspun Enterprises for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 258.8 per cent to Rs 89.64 crore, compared to Rs 24.98 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 34.86 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 137.62 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 680.74 crore, compared to Rs 674.49 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 0.92 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was down 17.38 per cent. It was Rs 823.97 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 709.45 crore, compared to Rs 690.84 crore YoY. This is a rise of 2.69 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was down 19.71 per cent. It was Rs 883.65 crore in Q4FY23.

On Tuesday, the Welspun Enterprises stock closed at Rs 256.70.

