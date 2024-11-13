Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nalco Q2 results: Net profit increases multi-fold to Rs 1,046 crore

State-owned Nalco on Wednesday said its consolidated profit rose more than five-fold to Rs 1,045.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 on the back of higher revenue from operations.

Aluminium
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 187.35 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a stock exchange filing.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 187.35 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a stock exchange filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the latest July-September period rose to Rs 4,001.48 crore from Rs 3,043.83 crore recorded in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the current financial year.

Nalco is a 'Navratna' company. Currently, the central government owns 51.28 per cent of Nalco's equity capital. The company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit head alumina refinery at Damanjodi in the District of Koraput in Odisha and aluminium smelter and captive power plant at Angul.

Topics :NalcoQ2 results

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

