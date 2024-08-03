Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

Narayana Hrudalaya's consolidated revenue rises 8.7% to Rs 1,364.4 cr in Q1

The hospital chain reported a net profit of Rs 201.49 crore in Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 184.04 crore in Q1FY24

Hospital
(Photo: Bloomberg) |Representative image|
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 8:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based hospital chain Narayana Hrudalaya reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,364.4 crore in Q1FY25, up 8.7 per cent compared to the last year. The performance was driven by improvement in realisations and increased patient footfall.

The hospital chain reported a net profit of Rs 201.49 crore in Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 184.04 crore in Q1FY24. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 327.4 crore, up 14.6 per cent. Reported EBITDA margin is 24.4 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“The performance improvement is supported by strong growth in business across our flagship units, other hospitals, and steady improvements in the performance of our newer hospitals. We are confident of delivering on our expectations for the new fiscal year,” said Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited.

Moreover, Narayana Hrudalaya reported India's operating revenue at Rs 1,085.5 crore for Q1FY25 as compared to Rs 989.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, which rose by 9.7 per cent annually.

As on June 30, 2024, the total borrowings, less cash & bank balance and current investments was reported at Rs 154.9 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.05 (out of which, debt worth $75 million is foreign currency denominated).

Narayana Hrudalaya's Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre in Bengaluru achieved the first total knee replacement with a 3D-printed, patient-specific implant. They also performed navigation-guided pelvic bone tumor resection.

Additionally, the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Science in Kolkata successfully executed several procedures, including the Paint Brush Technique for aneurysm coiling and three robot-assisted kidney transplants. Across the group, 40 transcatheter aortic valve implantations (TAVIs) procedures and 389 robotic surgeries (148 orthopedic) were performed during the quarter.

Narayana Hrudalaya declared its results on Friday after market hours. Ahead of the results, its shares closed up 0.01 per cent at Rs 1,249.2 apiece on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey quarterfinals full schedule, live match timings

Nicolas Maduro accuses Venezuela opposition of planning armed attack

Venezuela election dispute traps travellers trying to leave country

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 70,700, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,300

Meta offering Hollywood stars millions of dollars for AI voice projects

Topics :Hospital Medical Researchhospitalsmedical industryMedical devicesAyurvedic hospitals

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story