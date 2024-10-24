Nippon India AMC Q2 profit surges 47% to Rs 360 cr; Zinc hits 20-month high

Nippon Life India Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 47 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in the net profit for the previous qua­rter (Q2) at Rs 360 crore. The revenue from opera­tions went up 44 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 571 crore.

Zinc hits 20-mth high on fears over tightening global supply Zinc surged to a 20-month high on signs that the global market is tightening up. Three-month fut­ures jumped as much as 3.7 per cent to $3,260.50 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange, the highest intraday price since February last year.

AUM of Spark Private Wealth Management crosses Rs 25K cr

Spark Private Wealth Management (PWM) on Thursday said its assets under management (including advisory) has crossed the Rs 25,000 crore mark. Over the past 18 months, the firm has seen one of fastest asset growths in the wealth management space, albeit on a low base.