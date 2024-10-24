NTPC Q2 results: PAT grows 14% to Rs 5,380 cr, income at Rs 45,197 cr

State-owned power giant NTPC Limited on Thursday posted about 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,380.25 crore for the September quarter.

Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 4,726.40 crore, a BSE filing said.

The total income, however, fell to Rs 45,197.77 crore in the quarter from Rs 45,384.64 crore a year ago.

The average tariff of the company was Rs 4.67 per unit during the April-September quarter this fiscal compared to Rs 4.61 per unit in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors also approved the first interim dividend of Rs 2.50 on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. The date of payment/dispatch of the dividend will be 18 November 2024.

The gross electricity generation of NTPC decreased to 88.46 billion units (BU) during the second quarter from 90.30 BU a year ago.

Its coal output from captive mines increased to 9.03 MMT in the quarter from 5.59 MMT in the year-ago period. The production also rose during April-September this fiscal to 18.67 MMT from 11.83 MMT.

Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants fell to 72.28 per cent in the quarter from 75.83 per cent.

Domestic coal supply improved to 54.75 MMT in the second quarter from 54.16 MMT.

Imported coal supply stood at 1.13 MMT in the quarter against 1.25 MMT a year ago.

Gas consumption stood at 2.05 MMSCMD against 4.53 MMSCMD.

NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity was 76,443 MW as of September 30, up from 73,824 MW in September 2023.

The company's installed capacity also increased on a standalone basis to 59,168 MW from 57,838 MW.

In a separate statement, NTPC said it has partnered with the Indian Army to establish a solar hydrogen-based microgrid at Chushul, Ladakh. The project will provide a stable power supply using green hydrogen in off-grid army locations.