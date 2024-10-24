Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 309 cr

The Ruchi Gold oil maker's profit rose to Rs 309 crore (about $37 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 255 crore a year earlier

Patanjali
India's edible oil demand has been buoyant as cooking oils remain affordable. | Photo Shutterstock
Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:17 PM IST
Indian consumer goods maker Patanjali Foods reported a 21 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by strong demand at its mainstay cooking oils business.

The Ruchi Gold oil maker's profit rose to Rs 309 crore (about $37 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 255 crore a year earlier.

India's edible oil demand has been buoyant as cooking oils remain affordable despite an import duty hike, analysts said.

Consumer goods makers have also been witnessing a pickup in demand in India's rural areas, with sales there outperforming urban areas.

Revenue from Patanjali's edible oils segment, which makes up nearly three-fourths of its total revenue, rose about 10 per cent during the quarter.

That led to a 4 per cent growth in overall revenue to Rs 8,154 crore.

However, revenue from the food and fast moving consumer goods segment fell 7 per cent, in line with sluggish demand at the industry level, the company said in a statement.

Margins on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization expanded to 6.06 per cent from 5.34 per cent a year earlier.

Peer Adani Wilmar also reported higher second quarter profit on steady edible oils demand.

 

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

