NLC India Q3 results: Profit at Rs 254 cr, income declines to Rs 3,249 cr

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:13 PM IST
NLC India on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 254.10 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 396.35 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income of the company during October-December period declined to Rs 3,249.391 crore from Rs 3,982.49 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

In a statement, the PSU said that NLCIL incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary NLC India Green Energy Ltd (NIGEL) to undertake green projects.

NLC India is a Navratna company under the coal ministry. Its core business is mining and power generation.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

