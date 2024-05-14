Home / Companies / Results / Oberoi Realty Q4 PAT up at Rs 788 cr on strong demand for luxury projects

Oberoi Realty Q4 PAT up at Rs 788 cr on strong demand for luxury projects

India's real estate market is seeing a surge in demand for homes, particularly luxury properties. Unlike other segments, the luxury market seems unfazed by rising property prices

The company reported a slight rise in booking numbers to 228 units in the fourth quarter from 207 units a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 8:40 PM IST
Indian real estate developer Oberoi Realty on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, aided by higher prices and strong demand for its luxury projects.
 
The Mumbai-based developer, which deals mainly in luxury residential properties, said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 stood at Rs 788 crore ($94.39 million), compared with Rs 480 crore a year earlier.
 

Analysts had expected the company to report a profit of Rs 400 crore, as per LSEG data.
 
India's real estate market is seeing a surge in demand for homes, particularly luxury properties. Unlike other segments, the luxury market seems unfazed by rising property prices.
 
Revenue from operations rose nearly 37% to Rs 1,315 crore.
 
The company reported a slight rise in booking numbers to 228 units in the fourth quarter from 207 units a year ago.
 
Analysts at HDFC Securities noted that the company had raised prices by around 10-15% across its projects. Jefferies analysts had earlier said that the company was set to post its best quarter of FY24.
 
Its larger peer DLF on Monday reported a rise in its fourth-quarter profit, sustained by momentum from its previous project launches, while Godrej Properties reported a drop in revenue in the same quarter, weighed by muted pricing in the Mumbai market.
 
Company also recommended a final dividend of 2 rupees per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
 
Oberoi's stock has climbed 5.26% so far this year, while the Nifty realty index rose about 22% in the same period.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

