Omaxe Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 145 cr, income up 82% at Rs 542 cr

Total income more than doubled to Rs 1,634.88 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 798.01 crore in 2022-23 fiscal

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in North India. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 145.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 despite rise in income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 105.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 82 per cent to Rs 542.32 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 298.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
 

During 2023-24, Omaxe posted a net loss of Rs 402.60 crore as against a net loss of Rs 347.91 crore in the preceding year.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 1,634.88 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 798.01 crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in North India.
 

Topics :OmaxeQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

