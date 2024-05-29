Home / Companies / Results / Deepak Fertilisers Q4 results: PAT falls 16% to Rs 215 cr on weak demand

Deepak Fertilisers Q4 results: PAT falls 16% to Rs 215 cr on weak demand

Net profit fell to Rs 215 crore ($25.81 million) during the three months ended March 31 from Rs 255 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations fell about 25.4% to Rs 2,086 crore

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer
Peers Coromandel International and SRF also posted a decline in their quarterly earnings.
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian agricultural chemicals firm Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals posted nearly a 16% fall in profit on Wednesday, dragged by muted performance in its mainstay chemicals segment.

Net profit fell to Rs 215 crore ($25.81 million) during the three months ended March 31 from Rs 255 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations fell about 25.4% to Rs 2,086 crore, marking the company's fourth consecutive quarter of decline.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's chemicals segment which deals in products catering to sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, drugs and dye intermediates, among others, clocked a 9.4% drop in revenue.
 

KEY CONTEXT

Factors such as excessive inventory in the domestic market, water scarcity in southern India and unfavourable subsidies hit the performance of agrochemical and fertiliser companies in the fourth quarter.

Analysts, however, expect above-average monsoon rainfall and more subsidies for chemicals during the financial year 2025 would help change the fortunes of firms like Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals.

Peers Coromandel International and SRF also posted a decline in their quarterly earnings.
 


Also Read

Deepak Fertilisers ties up with Norway's Equinor for long-term LNG supply

Sulphur-coated urea will improve fertiliser efficiency but needs efforts

Q4 results: ONGC, Oil India, SAIL among 83 firms to post earnings today

Haldia Petrochemicals breaks ground on Rs 3,000 cr chemical plant in Bengal

Minimising dependence on imports part of our strategy: A M Int'l chief

Jubilant Pharmova Q4 results: Consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 5.86 cr

Aster DM Healthcare Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 2.17 cr, revenue up 22%

Prestige Estates Q4 result: Profit falls 70% to Rs 140 cr on lower income

Wockhardt Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 177 cr, revenue rises to Rs 700 cr

GIC Re Q4FY24 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 2,642.48 crore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Deepak Fertilisers

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story