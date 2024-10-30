Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal 0.57 per cent rise in profit after tax at Rs 211.90 crore for the first quarter ended September 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 210.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) marginally fell by 0.28 per cent to Rs 1,135.16 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,138.35 crore a year ago.

"The volume growth in the industry continues to be muted. The company witnessed growth in the feminine care category and continued to make progress on improving the structural profitability of the business in the quarter," said an earnings statement from PGHH.

PGHH's total expense, which operates in the healthcare and feminine care segment with brands Vicks and Whisper in its portfolio, declined 1.3 per cent to Rs 858.29 crore in the September quarter.

The total income of the Proctor & Gamble entity in the September quarter, which includes other income, was Rs 1,143.66 crore, marginally down on a year-on-year basis.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 16,291.70 on BSE in the afternoon trade, down 0.77 per cent from the previous close.