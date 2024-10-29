Marico Q2 result: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 433 cr, revenue at Rs 2,664 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 7.6 per cent to Rs 2,664 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 2,476 crore a year ago

Marico
Shares of Marico Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 628.80 per scrip on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
Homegrown FMCG major Marico Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 20.27 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 433 crore for the September quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 360 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was up 7.6 per cent to Rs 2,664 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 2,476 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Marico, which owns popular brands like Saffola, Parachute, Livon, etc, increased 7.65 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 2,194 crore.

Marico's total income, which includes other income, was up 9.22 per cent to Rs 2,746 crore.

Domestic revenue of the Harsh Mariwala-led company was up 8.02 per cent to Rs 1,979 crore.

Similarly, its revenue from the international market was up 6.36 per cent to Rs 685 crore.

There is a "sequential uptick in growth in the domestic business" and the "international business continues robust show", said Marico in its earnings presentation.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 628.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.83 per cent from the previous close.

Topics :MaricoQ2 resultsFMCG sector

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

