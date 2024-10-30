Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Q2 results today: L&T, Tata Power, P&G, Dabur among 77 to post earnings

Q2 Results Today, October 30: Aditya Birla Capital, Protean eGov Technologies, TTK Prestige, and New India Assurance will release their second-quarter results for the financial year 2024-25

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
Q2FY25 company results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Power, Dabur, Aditya Birla Capital, and Procter & Gamble (P&G) are among the 77 companies set to release their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday. Protean eGov Technologies, TTK Prestige, and New India Assurance are also scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
 
With the earnings season underway, analysts report mixed results from companies, prompting a downward revision in growth projections for the Nifty 50 index, which comprises India’s largest and most actively traded stocks. This trend stems from several companies underperforming expectations for the July–September quarter. Analysts now adopt a more conservative outlook, anticipating continued market volatility as more firms release their earnings data.
 

L&T Q2FY25 results preview

Multinational engineering giant L&T is expected to report a 12 to 19 per cent increase in core profit for Q2FY25. Analysts attribute this growth to streamlined domestic project execution, supported by a robust order book and workforce stabilisation following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The company’s revenues are also projected to reflect these favourable conditions in its construction and engineering segments. 
 

Cipla Q2FY25 highlights

Cipla, India’s third-largest pharmaceutical company by market share, reported a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,303 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 1,131 crore. Cipla’s performance exceeded analysts' profit expectations by 5 per cent, although revenue was slightly below target.
 
In an exchange filing, the company said it remains focused on expanding its respiratory segment within India, driven by rising demand due to increasing pollution. Cipla also anticipates sustained growth in its acute and chronic respiratory products, with seasonal factors further boosting demand.

Maruti Q2FY25 highlights

Meanwhile, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported an 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY25, down to Rs 3,102.5 crore, missing the market consensus of Rs 3,525 crore. This decrease was primarily due to deferred tax liabilities following the removal of indexation benefits for long-term capital gains on debt mutual funds. The company also cited reduced demand for small cars and lower urban sales as contributing factors to the decline. 
 

Market overview on Oct 30

India’s equity markets responded cautiously to the ongoing earnings season. On Tuesday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 saw an initial dip but managed to close higher for the second consecutive session, with 31 of 50 Nifty stocks and 14 of 30 Sensex stocks posting gains. Banking and financial stocks led sectoral gains, while the automotive, pharmaceutical, information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and healthcare sectors closed in the red. 
On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened with losses amid uncertain global market signals. The BSE Sensex recorded an initial decline of 153.59 points (0.19 per cent) at 80,215.44, while the Nifty 50 fell by 70.65 points (0.29 per cent) to 24,396.20.
 
As companies continue to report their Q2 earnings, investor sentiment remains cautious, influenced by global market trends and domestic economic data.
 
Complete list of 77 firms releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 30:

1. 3i Infotech Limited  
2. Aashka Hospitals Limited  
3. Aditya Birla Capital Limited  
4. Aeroflex Industries Limited  
5. AGS Transact Technologies Limited  
6. AIA Engineering Limited  
7. AMJ Land Holdings Limited  
8. Aryavan Enterprise Limited  
9. Asarfi Hospital Limited  
10. Automotive Axles Limited  
11. Biocon Limited  
12. Carborundum Universal Limited  
13. Centrum Capital Limited  
14. Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited  
15. Colinz Laboratories Limited  
16. Cosmo Ferrites Limited  
17. Dabur India Limited  
18. DCM Shriram Limited  
19. D-Link India Limited  
20. Electrosteel Castings Limited  
21. El Forge Limited  
22. Foods and Inns Limited  
23. Global Offshore Services Limited  
24. Goblin India Limited  
25. Grindwell Norton Limited  
26. Harish Textile Engineers Limited  
27. Hindustan Bio Sciences Limited  
28. Hind Rectifiers Limited  
29. Hybrid Financial Services Limited  
30. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited  
31. Inventure Growth & Securities Limited  
32. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited  
33. JK Agri Genetics Limited  
34. JTL Industries Limited  
35. Khandwala Securities Limited  
36. KIOCL Limited  
37. Kitex Garments Limited  
38. KPL International Limited  
39. Kranti Industries Limited  
40. Larsen & Toubro Limited  
41. Maruti Securities Limited  
42. MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited  
43. Menon Pistons Limited  
44. MIRC Electronics Limited  
45. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited  
46. The New India Assurance Company Limited  
47. Nimbus Projects Limited  
48. Olympia Industries Limited  
49. Omax Autos Limited  
50. Paisalo Digital Limited  
51. Panchsheel Organics Limited  
52. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited  
53. Protean eGov Technologies Limited  
54. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited  
55. Rahil (India) Limited  
56. RCAN Industries Limited  
57. Rossell India Limited  
58. Sagarsoft (India) Limited  
59. Sera Investments & Finance India Limited  
60. Shalby Limited  
61. Shelter Infra Projects Limited  
62. Shilpa Medicare Limited  
63. Shree Dinesh Mills Limited  
64. Sterlite Technologies Limited  
65. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited  
66. Sunita Tools Limited  
67. Swarnsarita Gems Limited  
68. Tata Power Company Limited  
69. Transport Corporation of India Express Limited  
70. Themis Medicare Limited  
71. TTK Prestige Limited  
72. Uday Jewellery Industries Limited  
73. Virat Crane Industries Limited  
74. Vardhman Textiles Limited  
75. WPIL Limited  
76. Xchanging Solutions Limited  
77. Zodiac Ventures Limited 
First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

