Q2 results today: L&T, Tata Power, P&G, Dabur among 77 to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Power, Dabur, Aditya Birla Capital, and Procter & Gamble (P&G) are among the 77 companies set to release their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday. Protean eGov Technologies, TTK Prestige, and New India Assurance are also scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
With the earnings season underway, analysts report mixed results from companies, prompting a downward revision in growth projections for the Nifty 50 index, which comprises India’s largest and most actively traded stocks. This trend stems from several companies underperforming expectations for the July–September quarter. Analysts now adopt a more conservative outlook, anticipating continued market volatility as more firms release their earnings data.
L&T Q2FY25 results preview
Multinational engineering giant L&T is expected to report a 12 to 19 per cent increase in core profit for Q2FY25. Analysts attribute this growth to streamlined domestic project execution, supported by a robust order book and workforce stabilisation following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The company’s revenues are also projected to reflect these favourable conditions in its construction and engineering segments.
Cipla Q2FY25 highlights
Cipla, India’s third-largest pharmaceutical company by market share, reported a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,303 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 1,131 crore. Cipla’s performance exceeded analysts' profit expectations by 5 per cent, although revenue was slightly below target.
In an exchange filing, the company said it remains focused on expanding its respiratory segment within India, driven by rising demand due to increasing pollution. Cipla also anticipates sustained growth in its acute and chronic respiratory products, with seasonal factors further boosting demand.
Maruti Q2FY25 highlights
Meanwhile, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported an 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY25, down to Rs 3,102.5 crore, missing the market consensus of Rs 3,525 crore. This decrease was primarily due to deferred tax liabilities following the removal of indexation benefits for long-term capital gains on debt mutual funds. The company also cited reduced demand for small cars and lower urban sales as contributing factors to the decline.
Market overview on Oct 30
India’s equity markets responded cautiously to the ongoing earnings season. On Tuesday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 saw an initial dip but managed to close higher for the second consecutive session, with 31 of 50 Nifty stocks and 14 of 30 Sensex stocks posting gains. Banking and financial stocks led sectoral gains, while the automotive, pharmaceutical, information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and healthcare sectors closed in the red.
On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened with losses amid uncertain global market signals. The BSE Sensex recorded an initial decline of 153.59 points (0.19 per cent) at 80,215.44, while the Nifty 50 fell by 70.65 points (0.29 per cent) to 24,396.20.
As companies continue to report their Q2 earnings, investor sentiment remains cautious, influenced by global market trends and domestic economic data.
Click here for the latest market trends: Stock Market Live Updates
Complete list of 77 firms releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 30:
1. 3i Infotech Limited
2. Aashka Hospitals Limited
3. Aditya Birla Capital Limited
4. Aeroflex Industries Limited
5. AGS Transact Technologies Limited
6. AIA Engineering Limited
7. AMJ Land Holdings Limited
8. Aryavan Enterprise Limited
9. Asarfi Hospital Limited
10. Automotive Axles Limited
11. Biocon Limited
12. Carborundum Universal Limited
13. Centrum Capital Limited
14. Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited
15. Colinz Laboratories Limited
16. Cosmo Ferrites Limited
17. Dabur India Limited
18. DCM Shriram Limited
19. D-Link India Limited
20. Electrosteel Castings Limited
21. El Forge Limited
22. Foods and Inns Limited
23. Global Offshore Services Limited
24. Goblin India Limited
25. Grindwell Norton Limited
26. Harish Textile Engineers Limited
27. Hindustan Bio Sciences Limited
28. Hind Rectifiers Limited
29. Hybrid Financial Services Limited
30. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited
31. Inventure Growth & Securities Limited
32. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
33. JK Agri Genetics Limited
34. JTL Industries Limited
35. Khandwala Securities Limited
36. KIOCL Limited
37. Kitex Garments Limited
38. KPL International Limited
39. Kranti Industries Limited
40. Larsen & Toubro Limited
41. Maruti Securities Limited
42. MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited
43. Menon Pistons Limited
44. MIRC Electronics Limited
45. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited
46. The New India Assurance Company Limited
47. Nimbus Projects Limited
48. Olympia Industries Limited
49. Omax Autos Limited
50. Paisalo Digital Limited
51. Panchsheel Organics Limited
52. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited
53. Protean eGov Technologies Limited
54. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited
55. Rahil (India) Limited
56. RCAN Industries Limited
57. Rossell India Limited
58. Sagarsoft (India) Limited
59. Sera Investments & Finance India Limited
60. Shalby Limited
61. Shelter Infra Projects Limited
62. Shilpa Medicare Limited
63. Shree Dinesh Mills Limited
64. Sterlite Technologies Limited
65. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited
66. Sunita Tools Limited
67. Swarnsarita Gems Limited
68. Tata Power Company Limited
69. Transport Corporation of India Express Limited
70. Themis Medicare Limited
71. TTK Prestige Limited
72. Uday Jewellery Industries Limited
73. Virat Crane Industries Limited
74. Vardhman Textiles Limited
75. WPIL Limited
76. Xchanging Solutions Limited
77. Zodiac Ventures Limited