Q2 results today: L&T, Tata Power, P&G, Dabur among 77 to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Power, Dabur, Aditya Birla Capital, and Procter & Gamble (P&G) are among the 77 companies set to release their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday. Protean eGov Technologies, TTK Prestige, and New India Assurance are also scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

With the earnings season underway, analysts report mixed results from companies, prompting a downward revision in growth projections for the Nifty 50 index, which comprises India’s largest and most actively traded stocks. This trend stems from several companies underperforming expectations for the July–September quarter. Analysts now adopt a more conservative outlook, anticipating continued market volatility as more firms release their earnings data.

L&T Q2FY25 results preview

Multinational engineering giant L&T is expected to report a 12 to 19 per cent increase in core profit for Q2FY25. Analysts attribute this growth to streamlined domestic project execution, supported by a robust order book and workforce stabilisation following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The company’s revenues are also projected to reflect these favourable conditions in its construction and engineering segments.

Cipla Q2FY25 highlights

Cipla , India’s third-largest pharmaceutical company by market share, reported a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,303 crore in Q2FY25, up from Rs 1,131 crore. Cipla’s performance exceeded analysts' profit expectations by 5 per cent, although revenue was slightly below target.

In an exchange filing, the company said it remains focused on expanding its respiratory segment within India, driven by rising demand due to increasing pollution. Cipla also anticipates sustained growth in its acute and chronic respiratory products, with seasonal factors further boosting demand.

Maruti Q2FY25 highlights

Meanwhile, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) reported an 18.1 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated net profit for Q2FY25, down to Rs 3,102.5 crore, missing the market consensus of Rs 3,525 crore. This decrease was primarily due to deferred tax liabilities following the removal of indexation benefits for long-term capital gains on debt mutual funds. The company also cited reduced demand for small cars and lower urban sales as contributing factors to the decline.

Market overview on Oct 30

India’s equity markets responded cautiously to the ongoing earnings season. On Tuesday, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 saw an initial dip but managed to close higher for the second consecutive session, with 31 of 50 Nifty stocks and 14 of 30 Sensex stocks posting gains. Banking and financial stocks led sectoral gains, while the automotive, pharmaceutical, information technology (IT), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and healthcare sectors closed in the red.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened with losses amid uncertain global market signals. The BSE Sensex recorded an initial decline of 153.59 points (0.19 per cent) at 80,215.44, while the Nifty 50 fell by 70.65 points (0.29 per cent) to 24,396.20.

As companies continue to report their Q2 earnings, investor sentiment remains cautious, influenced by global market trends and domestic economic data.

Complete list of 77 firms releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 30:

1. 3i Infotech Limited

2. Aashka Hospitals Limited

3. Aditya Birla Capital Limited

4. Aeroflex Industries Limited

5. AGS Transact Technologies Limited

6. AIA Engineering Limited

7. AMJ Land Holdings Limited

8. Aryavan Enterprise Limited

9. Asarfi Hospital Limited

10. Automotive Axles Limited

11. Biocon Limited

12. Carborundum Universal Limited

13. Centrum Capital Limited

14. Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited

15. Colinz Laboratories Limited

16. Cosmo Ferrites Limited

17. Dabur India Limited

18. DCM Shriram Limited

19. D-Link India Limited

20. Electrosteel Castings Limited

21. El Forge Limited

22. Foods and Inns Limited

23. Global Offshore Services Limited

24. Goblin India Limited

25. Grindwell Norton Limited

26. Harish Textile Engineers Limited

27. Hindustan Bio Sciences Limited

28. Hind Rectifiers Limited

29. Hybrid Financial Services Limited

30. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited

31. Inventure Growth & Securities Limited

32. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

33. JK Agri Genetics Limited

34. JTL Industries Limited

35. Khandwala Securities Limited

36. KIOCL Limited

37. Kitex Garments Limited

38. KPL International Limited

39. Kranti Industries Limited

40. Larsen & Toubro Limited

41. Maruti Securities Limited

42. MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited

43. Menon Pistons Limited

44. MIRC Electronics Limited

45. North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited

46. The New India Assurance Company Limited

47. Nimbus Projects Limited

48. Olympia Industries Limited

49. Omax Autos Limited

50. Paisalo Digital Limited

51. Panchsheel Organics Limited

52. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

53. Protean eGov Technologies Limited

54. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited

55. Rahil (India) Limited

56. RCAN Industries Limited

57. Rossell India Limited

58. Sagarsoft (India) Limited

59. Sera Investments & Finance India Limited

60. Shalby Limited

61. Shelter Infra Projects Limited

62. Shilpa Medicare Limited

63. Shree Dinesh Mills Limited

64. Sterlite Technologies Limited

65. Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited

66. Sunita Tools Limited

67. Swarnsarita Gems Limited

68. Tata Power Company Limited

69. Transport Corporation of India Express Limited

70. Themis Medicare Limited

71. TTK Prestige Limited

72. Uday Jewellery Industries Limited

73. Virat Crane Industries Limited

74. Vardhman Textiles Limited

75. WPIL Limited

76. Xchanging Solutions Limited

77. Zodiac Ventures Limited