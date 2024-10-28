Paramount Cables Q2 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 20 cr on higher income

Industrial wire maker Paramount Cables has reported a 4 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 20.33 crore during the quarter ended September on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 19.48 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the second quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 358.17 crore from Rs 254.32 crore a year ago, a 40 per cent rise.

Paramount Cables manufactures multi-core cables, low and high-voltage cables, and extra-high-voltage cables for industrial applications.