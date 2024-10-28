State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 4,303 crore for the second quarter ending in September (Q2) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This was a staggering 145 per cent increase in net profit compared to Rs 1,756 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 10,517 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 9,923 crore in Q2 FY24, showing an improvement of 5.99 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of the bank improved by 248 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 4.48 per cent as of September 2024, from 6.96 per cent in September 2023. However, the net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio improved by 101 bps Y-o-Y to 0.46 per cent as of September 2024, from 1.47 per cent in September 2023.

The CASA deposits of PNB increased to Rs 5,56,739 crore, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 3.4 per cent. As of September 30, 2024, the bank has 10,159 domestic branches and 2 international branches.

PNB’s total retail credit increased by 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,50,149 crore as of September 2024. The bank grew under core retail advances, recording a Y-o-Y growth of 19.0 per cent.

Housing loans grew by 19.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,09,948 crore, while vehicle loans posted a growth of 25.0 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 22,543 crore. Moreover, agriculture advances grew by 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,62,829 crore, and MSME advances increased by 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,51,071 crore.

RAM (retail, agriculture, and MSME) advances grew by 12.03 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,64,049 crore as of September 2024 from Rs 5,03,489 crore as of September 2023. The credit-deposit ratio improved to 72.82 per cent as of September 2024, up from 71.89 per cent in September 2023.

The CRAR (capital to risk-weighted assets ratio) increased to 16.36 per cent as of September 2024 from 15.09 per cent in September 2023, registering an improvement of 127 bps.

On the digital front, PNB is expanding its presence, with the number of PNB One activated users rising to 200 lakh as of September 30, 2024, from 153 lakh in September 2023, marking a growth of 30.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Additionally, the number of WhatsApp Banking users increased to 43.5 lakh as of September 2024 from 27.4 lakh in September 2023, registering a growth of 58.7 per cent Y-o-Y.