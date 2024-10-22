Persistent Systems Q2 results: Net profit grows 23% to Rs 325 crore

IT services firm Persistent Systems has reported a 23.44 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 324.9 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

The company's profit stood at Rs 263.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,897.1 crore, up 20.13 per cent from Rs 2,411.6 crore in the quarter-ended September FY24.

"This quarter, we continued to strengthen our capabilities and advance our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy. We brought on Starfish Associates to elevate our AI-powered contact center modernisation; the addition of Arrka expands our comprehensive offerings in digital governance, including data privacy, AI governance and cybersecurity," its CEO and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra said.