Paytm posts Rs 928 cr profit in Q2 after selling ticketing unit to Zomato

One97 Communications, which operates fintech firm Paytm , on Tuesday announced a consolidated profit of Rs 928.3 crore in the second quarter of Financial Year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25) compared to a loss of Rs 290.5 crore a year ago on the back of selling its movie ticketing and events business.

Paytm reported the Rs 2,048 crore-transaction with food aggregator Zomato as an "exceptional gain" of Rs 1,345.4 crore, resulting in the company turning profitable after losses in previous quarters.





Paytm's losses had swelled to Rs 838.9 crore in Q1 FY25 after the Reserve Bank of India early in 2024 put restrictions on its banking affiliate.

Year-on-year (Y-o-Y), revenue from operations declined 34.1 per cent from Rs 2,518.6 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 1,659.5 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew 10.5 per cent from Rs 1,501.6 crore in Q1FY25.

Paytm’s total expenditure in Q2 FY25 was Rs 2,244.8 crore, down 23.5 per cent from Rs 2936.7 crore it spent in Q2 FY24. It saved costs by reducing spending on marketing, employee benefits and payment processing charges.

Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), expenses reduced 9.3 per cent from Rs 2,476.4 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company’s marketing expenses reduced 30.2 per cent Q-o-Q, from Rs 221.4 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 154.4 crore in Q2 FY25. Y-o-Y, marketing expenses were down a little over 60 per cent from Rs 252.8 crore.

Paytm has seen its payment processing charges decline from Rs 816.7 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 516.8 crore in Q2 FY25.