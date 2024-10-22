Indus Towers Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 72% to Rs 2,224 cr

Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Tuesday reported a 71.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,224 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

Notably, Q2 FY25 had a write-back of Rs 1,077 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue, the company said in its earnings release.

For the just-ended quarter, the consolidated revenues stood at Rs 7,465 crore, 4.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

"Our operational performance reflects sustained demand for network expansion and our endeavour towards securing a larger share of our customers' rollouts. This continues to drive our financial performance, aided by steady collection of past overdue from a major customer," Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, said.