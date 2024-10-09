PNB RuPay debit cardholders will have to re-register on merchant websites

Steps for re-registration

Visit the merchant platform: Customers should log in to the website or app of the merchant where they initially registered their e-mandate.

Locate E-mandate section: Navigate to the section dedicated to managing payment methods or e-mandates.

Re-Register your card: Follow the prompts to enter your PNB RuPay Debit Card details and authorise the new mandate.

Confirmation: Ensure you receive confirmation of the successful re-registration from the merchant.

Are there any fees associated with re-registering E Mandates on PNB's system

There are no charges for re-registering e-mandates on PNB's system. Re-registering is particularly beneficial for customers who rely on automatic payments for various services such as utility bills, insurance premiums, and subscriptions.

How will the mandate be executed?

At the defined date and frequency, the amount up to Rs 15,000 will be debited automatically without Additional Factor of Authentication. On the due date, please ensure to keep sufficient funds in your accounts to avoid failure, according to PNB website.