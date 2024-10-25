PNB credit card offers discounts and cash backs for festival season

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering news services on its credit cards for the festival season. The promotional campaign is valid till December 31. Cardholders can enjoy exclusive cash back and discounts on consumer durables, travel bookings, dining, food and grocery deliveries, and EMI-based purchases made at Pine Labs POS terminals.

Consumer durables get major boost

The bank has partnered with electronics and appliance brands to offer significant savings through Pine Labs POS terminals.

Vijay Sales is offering 10 per cent discount or up to Rs 5,000 on a minimum transaction of Rs 15,000 across all categories.

Voltas is offering up to 12.5 per cent cash back or up to Rs 5,000 on consumer durables.

Lloyd is offering up to 22.5 per cent cash back or up to Rs 6,000 on consumer durables.

IFB is offering up to 20 per cent cash back or up to Rs 9,000 on consumer durables.

Godrej is offering up to 20 per cent cash back on refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, air conditioners, air coolers, and dishwashers.

Bosch is offering up to 20 per cent cash back on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances, and vacuum cleaners.

Whirlpool is offering up to 20 per cent cash back up to Rs 12,000 on refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, dishwashers, and water purifiers.

Daikin is offering up to 5 per cent cash back or up to Rs 2,500 on air conditioners.

TCL is offering up to 10 per cent cash back or up to Rs 10,000 on televisions, audio systems, washing machines, and air conditioners.

Travel sector sees competitive offers

PNB has structured comprehensive travel offers across flights, hotels, and ground transportation. Domestic flight bookings can fetch up to 15 per cent discount through Paytm, while international flight bookings offer a consistent 10 per cent discount across major platforms like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and EaseMyTrip.

Domestic hotel bookings may get up to 20 per cent discount through EaseMyTrip. International hotel bookings can secure savings of up to Rs 10,000, with select properties offering an enhanced 15 per cent discount.

Food and grocery delivery benefits

The bank has partnered with two leading food delivery platforms. Zomato users can enjoy 15 per cent off on food delivery (up to Rs 100) twice monthly, while Swiggy offers a flat Rs 75 discount on orders above Rs 399. For grocery needs, Blinkit users can avail 15 per cent discount up to Rs 250 on monthly purchases.

Ground transportation coverage

The offer extends to cab and bus bookings, with platforms like MakeMyTrip and Goibibo offering 10 per cent discount on cab services and up to 15 per cent discount on bus bookings through Paytm and EaseMyTrip.