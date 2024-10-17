Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Polycab India Q2 results: PAT up 3.4% at Rs 440 cr, misses expectations

Revenue from operations rose 30.4% to Rs 5,498 crore, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 4,956 crore

Larger peer Havells India missed second-quarter estimates on lower demand for its air conditioners and fans on back of the monsoon season and higher expenses.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 8:39 PM IST
Rcreported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter profit on Thursday as competition hurt its high-margin retail business, with a rise in expenses pressuring the bottomline further.

The company said its consolidated net profit rose 3.4% to Rs 440 crore ($52.4 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 453 crore, according to LSEG data.

Revenue from operations rose 30.4% to Rs 5,498 crore, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 4,956 crore.

However, the increase in total expenses outpaced revenue growth, jumping 35% to Rs 4,984 crore.

KEY CONTEXT

Polycab India said that lower contribution from its high-margin retail business in a highly competitive market weighed on its bottomline.

This countered the overall steady demand in the company's cables and wires segment, aided by government infrastructure investments and rising real estate demand.

The segment accounted for about 83% of its total revenue.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

