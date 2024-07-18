Polycab India Q1 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 401.62 cr

Wires and cables maker Polycab India Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 401.62 crore in the June 2024 quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 403.16 crore in the same period last fiscal, Polycab India said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,698 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 3,889.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 4,223.06 crore compared to Rs 3,422.88 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said.