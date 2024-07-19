Near-term outperformance likely to sustain for Polycab and Havells

Polycab India and Havells India are the two businesses that work in more or less in the same space and both have outperformed the market in the last 12 months. However, the Polycab share price is up by nearly 80 per cent while Havells’ has risen by 39 per cent. The Sensex has gained 26 per cent in this period.

The Q1FY25 results were in line for both companies. Havells India's revenue and operating profit grew 20 per cent and 42, respectively year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,810 crore and Rs 570 crore. Subsidiary Lloyd’s revenue rose 47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,930 crore and profitability was better than estimated, with a segment profit of Rs 63.6 crore. Overall, the operating profit margin was 10 per cent with a net profit of Rs 410 crore.

