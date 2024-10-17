Axis Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 18% to Rs 6,918 crore

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net profit in the quarter ending September (Q2 FY25), aided by a robust increase in other income. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 6,918 crore compared to Rs 5,864 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net interest income (NII) of the lender in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 13,483 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by healthy growth in advances. Net interest margin (NIM) – a measure of profitability for banks – stood at 3.99 per cent compared to 4.05 per cent in the previous quarter, and 4.11 per cent in Q2 FY24.

Loan loss provisions of the lender increased 42 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,441 crore, but on a sequential basis, loan loss provisions declined 43 per cent. Total provisions stood at Rs 2,204 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 815 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and Rs 2,039 crore in the previous quarter.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 4,443 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to Rs 4,793 crore in Q1 FY25, and Rs 3,254 crore in Q2 FY24.

Asset quality of the lender improved over last year and sequentially. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of Axis Bank stood at 1.44 per cent, down 29 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 10 bps sequentially. Similarly, net NPAs declined to 0.34 per cent.

The bank’s advances grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent sequentially to Rs 9.99 trillion, with retail loans growing by 15 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent sequentially to Rs 5.98 trillion, accounting for 60 per cent of the net advances of the bank.

Home loans grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y; personal loans grew by 23 per cent Y-o-Y; credit card advances grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y; small business banking grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y; the rural loan portfolio grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y; while the corporate loan book grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank, said, “This quarter we balanced digital prowess and advancement with physical expansion and proximity to our customers. We have opened 150 new branches in the last three months, both urban and rural.”