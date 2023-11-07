Home / Companies / Results / Power Grid Corp Q2 results: Net profit rises nearly 4% to Rs 3,781 cr

Power Grid Corp Q2 results: Net profit rises nearly 4% to Rs 3,781 cr

Total income increased to Rs 11,530.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 11,349.44 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
State-owned Power Grid Corp on Tuesday posted nearly four per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,781.42 crore compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 3,650.29 crore in the quarter ended September last year, according to a BSE filing.

Total income increased to Rs 11,530.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 11,349.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's board of directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share worth Rs 10 each (at the rate of 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2023-24. The interim dividend shall be paid on December 6, 2023.

Topics :Power Grid CorpPower Grid Corporation of IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Next Story