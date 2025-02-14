Q3 results today: RVNL, Glenmark Pharma, MTNL to post earnings on Feb 14

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Q3 FY25 company results, February 14: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Dish TV will be among 696 firms to release their reports for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
As result season winds down RVNL, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, MTNL, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Dish TV, and other key companies will be among those releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, February 14.
 
Biopharma company GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, eye care services provider Dr Agarwal's Health Care, infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon, hospitality and travel sector SaaS solutions provider RateGain Travel Technologies, and luxury watch company Ethos will also declare their financial results for the October-December quarter today.
 

Market review

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday, with Nifty closing just above 23,000. At the close, the Sensex was down by 32.11 points (0.04 per cent) at 76,138.97, while the Nifty fell by 13.85 points (0.06 per cent) to 23,031.40.
 
On Friday, the benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, rose in pre-opening trade, as the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff threats took shape during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the US.
 
At the pre-open session, the BSE Sensex was up by 250 points (0.33 per cent) at 76,389, and the Nifty50 climbed 65 points (0.28 per cent) to 23,096.45.
 
Investors will be closely monitoring the potential impact of President Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other countries that tax American exports, as Prime Minister Modi visits the US at the invitation of the US President.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 14

ADF Foods Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

Borosil Renewables Ltd
Centum Electronics Ltd
Cupid Ltd
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
Dish TV India Ltd
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Ethos Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Genesys International Corp Ltd
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
HMT Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd
JNK India Ltd
Kitex Garments Ltd
La Opala RG Ltd
Northern Arc Capital Ltd
Polyplex (India) Ltd
PTC India Ltd
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
Rolex Rings Ltd
Samvardhana Motherson Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
Swan Energy Ltd
Tarsons Products Ltd
The Bengal & Assam Co Ltd
Uflex Ltd
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
Zen Technologies Ltd
 
 
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

