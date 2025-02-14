Q3 results today: RVNL, Glenmark Pharma, MTNL to post earnings on Feb 14

As result season winds down RVNL, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, MTNL, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Dish TV, and other key companies will be among those releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, February 14.

Biopharma company GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, eye care services provider Dr Agarwal's Health Care, infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon, hospitality and travel sector SaaS solutions provider RateGain Travel Technologies, and luxury watch company Ethos will also declare their financial results for the October-December quarter today.

Market review

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday, with Nifty closing just above 23,000. At the close, the Sensex was down by 32.11 points (0.04 per cent) at 76,138.97, while the Nifty fell by 13.85 points (0.06 per cent) to 23,031.40.

At the pre-open session, the BSE Sensex was up by 250 points (0.33 per cent) at 76,389, and the Nifty50 climbed 65 points (0.28 per cent) to 23,096.45.

Follow the latest market updates here: List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 14 ADF Foods Ltd Investors will be closely monitoring the potential impact of President Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other countries that tax American exports, as Prime Minister Modi visits the US at the invitation of the US President.Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

Also Read

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

Borosil Renewables Ltd

Centum Electronics Ltd

Cupid Ltd

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Dish TV India Ltd

Easy Trip Planners Ltd

Ethos Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Genesys International Corp Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

HMT Ltd

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

JNK India Ltd

Kitex Garments Ltd

La Opala RG Ltd

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Northern Arc Capital Ltd

Polyplex (India) Ltd

PTC India Ltd

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Rolex Rings Ltd

Samvardhana Motherson Ltd

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Swan Energy Ltd

Tarsons Products Ltd

The Bengal & Assam Co Ltd

Uflex Ltd

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd

Zen Technologies Ltd