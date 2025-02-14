Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals near gap-up start for India; Trump's tariffs to start in April
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets are headed for a gap-up open on Friday, amid tariff related moves by the US, where President Trump has proposed to levy tariffs on countries from April 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 14, 2025: Investors will assess the impact of US President Donald Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other trading partners that levy taxes on American exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the US on an invitation extended by the US President. READ MORE
Investors will continue to keep an eye on global market moves, continued selling by foreign institutional investors, the last few December quarter results from Indian firms, and macroeconomic data including wholesale inflation, export-import numbers, apart from passenger vehicle sales numbers, among other cues that are expected to drive markets.
In that backdrop, at 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,197, around 90 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Elsewhere, S. Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) recently warned that systematic investment plans (SIPs) initiated after 2023 in midcap and smallcap funds face the prospect of poor returns over the medium term. Amid slowing earnings growth and multiple risks investors need to take this veteran fund manager’s warnings seriously. READ MORE
In other news, bond market participants expect that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will significantly scale up its Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases in the coming weeks as liquidity deficit in the system stayed around ₹2 trillion. READ MORE
In the mainline section of the primary markets today, Hexaware Technologies IPO will close for subscription, and Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will open for subscription. In the SME section, Eleganz Interiors IPO will list on the bourses, while Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO, and PS Raj Steels IPO, will have see the last day of their subscription window.
Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will open for subscription and Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.
7:55 AM
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 342.87 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 44,711.43. The S&P 500 climbed 1.04 per cent to 6,115.07, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.50 per cent to 19,945.64.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks climbed overnight following fresh inflation data there and updates on US tariff plans for other countries.
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
