Kamdhenu results: Net profit grows 12% to Rs 12.5 crore, revenue up 13%

Steel maker Kamdhenu Ltd on Thursday posted a 12 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 12.5 crore in the December 2024 quarter, aided by higher revenues.

It reported a net profit of Rs 11.11 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the Kamdhenu Group company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations also rose by 13 per cent to Rs 175 crore from Rs 155 crore in the year-ago period.

"We enter the fourth quarter on a positive note. The profit numbers align with our focus on profitable growth and maintaining strong margin discipline, underscoring our commitments," its Chairman and Managing Director Satish Kumar Agarwal said.

Sharing his outlook, he said the demand for TMT bars in India is poised for strong growth, fuelled by infrastructure development, urbanisation, and government initiatives such as smart cities and affordable housing, as highlighted in the Union Budget 2025.

Kamdhenu has a 20 per cent market share in the organised TMT bar segment and aims to double it in the next five years, he added.

Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group is also into manufacturing of paints.