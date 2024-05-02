RailTel Q4 results: PAT rise 3% to Rs 77.5 cr, total income at Rs 852 cr

Railway PSU RailTel Corporation of India on Thursday reported a 3 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 77.53 crore for the January-March quarter of 2023-24 compared to Rs 75.24 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The Mini Ratna company under the Railway Ministry reported a total income of Rs 852 crore for the last quarter of 2023-24 against Rs 707.29 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel, said, Operationally the company has been performing consistently with an impressive growth of 25% on QoQ basis in its operating revenue.

For Financial year 2023-24 also the growth in Revenue and PAT has been quite encouraging at 31%. With healthy order book, the company has visibility of substantial growth in operating income in coming quarters, Kumar added.

For the year ended on March 31, 2024, the company achieved a total income of Rs 2,622 crore and a total PAT of Rs 246 crore, registering a growth of 31% in turnover and profits, compared to last year.