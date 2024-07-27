REC Q1FY25 results: PAT grows 16.57% to Rs 3,460.19 cr on high revenue

State-owned REC on Saturday posted a 16.57 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,460.19 cr for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at Rs 2,968.05 cr, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 13,092.44 cr from Rs 11,108.16 cr in the same period a year ago. Expenses stood at Rs 8,743.22 cr against Rs 7,386.99 cr a year ago.

The board of directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.