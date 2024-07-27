Latest LIVE: NITI Aayog meet to discuss Viksit Bharat road map, role of states in journey

NITI Aayog meet to discuss Viksit Bharat road map, role of states in journey
Leaders of all parties have been invited to attend the NITI Aayog meeting today. The meet will discuss the road map to make India a 'developed economy'. However, led by Congress, most opposition leaders are likely to remain absent from the meet.
Leaders from BJP-ruled states have started reaching the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre where the meeting is scheduled to take place. Union Home Minister Amith Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also reached the venue to take part in the meeting.
9:49 AM
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to attend NITI Aayog meeting
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting.
9:45 AM
Assam CM Sarma reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to attend the NITI Aayog meeting
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, ANI reported.
9:44 AM
Mega PTM in all Delhi govt schools today; CM Kejriwal started PTMs in govt schools, says Atishi
Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena says, "Today there is a mega PTM in all the government schools of Delhi. We have invited all the parents today. As you know, before Arvind Kejriwal's government came to power, there was never a PTM in government schools, parents were never invited to government schools, but the process of PTM started because Arvind Kejriwal's government is committed to providing the best possible education to every child of Delhi..."
9:26 AM
Three army personnel injured in exchange of fire in J&K's Kupwara
Three army personnel were injured in an exchange of fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, ANI reported citing officials in the know.
9:23 AM
Mahrashtra CM Eknath Shinde reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to attend NITI Aayog meeting
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting. Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini also left Haryana Bhawan to attend the meeting.
9:15 AM
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma leaves from Rajasthan Bhawan in Delhi to attend NITI Aayog meeting today
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma leaves from Rajasthan Bhawan, Delhi. He will attend the NITI Aayog meeting today. The opposition leaders have said they are going to boycott the meeting.
9:09 AM
Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, surge in activity near its territory
Taiwanese Defence Ministry has reported surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near Taiwan Strait, with four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship detected as of Saturday morning.
9:02 AM
Three-storeyed building collapses in Navi Mumbai, several fear trapped
A three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; several people are feared trapped. Police, fire brigade and NDRF present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. More details awaited.
8:49 AM
Oppn indulging in shameful, divisive federalism: BJP's CR Kesavan on NITI Aayog meeting boycott
Speaking on Congress and opposition CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi today, BJP leader CR Kesavan says, "The obstructive opposition, with its shameful boycott, is indulging in dangerous, divisive federalism. They are betraying the very spirit of cooperative federalism, wrecking the well-being and harming the interest of the respective states and people by trying to use them as political pawns. This is not just irresponsible or untenable, the opposition's behaviour is undemocratic. The fundamental difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the crooked Congress and the INDI alliance is this. For the prime minister, 'desh' comes first comes first. But for the INDI alliance, hatred comes first. While the prime minister is trying to set aside differences and forge a consensus to ensure that the well-being of our people is secure, the opposition is playing the confrontational and negative politics of disruption and division. This is very unfortunate...."
8:40 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav reaches Delhi to attend NITI Aayog meeting today
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav arrives at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi. He will attend the NITI Aayog meeting today.
8:38 AM
Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi interacts with Marine Commandos during his Drass visit
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during his visit to Drass for Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations spoke with deployed Marine Commandos. The Navy Chief was briefed about operational updates and activities & recent tasking & missions undertaken by the commandos, ANI reported citing Indian Navy.
8:26 AM
Kamala Harris narrows gap with Donald Trump in polls from her first week
The polling is in, and Kamala Harris has narrowed the gap with Donald Trump, reports Bloomberg. Taken together, seven national polls conducted since Harris launched her presidential bid Sunday after Joe Biden’s exit from the race have cut the Democrats’ deficit about in half. Some closely watched polls — including a Wall Street Journal poll on Friday — have her in a statistical tie with the former president.
8:13 AM
Pakistan's Karachi ranked 2nd-riskiest city for tourists, only behind Caracas
Pakistan's prominent metropolitan Karachi has been ranked as the second-riskiest city for tourists, with a rating of 93.12 out of 100, according to a July 11 Forbes Adviser list, reported Dawn. The July 11 Forbes Adviser list of three of the riskiest cities highlighted that Karachi was second just behind Venezuela's Caracas, which had a score of 100, while Myanmar's Yangon ranked third with a score of 91.67 out of 100.
8:04 AM
Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections
US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US presidential elections, assuring that her people's-powered campaign will win in November. Harris took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and emphasised that in November, her people-powered campaign will win. She has already been endorsed by the sitting US President Joe Biden. Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama also declared their support for Kamal Harris on Friday, July 26. Earlier, Kamala Harris had challenged Republican nominee Donald Trump for a debate. Trump turned down the challenge asking Kamala to wait until Democratic Party Convention.
