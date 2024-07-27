Latest LIVE: NITI Aayog meet to discuss Viksit Bharat road map, role of states in journey

Pakistan's prominent metropolitan Karachi has been ranked as the second-riskiest city for tourists, with a rating of 93.12 out of 100, according to a July 11 Forbes Adviser list, reported Dawn. The July 11 Forbes Adviser list of three of the riskiest cities highlighted that Karachi was second just behind Venezuela's Caracas, which had a score of 100, while Myanmar's Yangon ranked third with a score of 91.67 out of 100. US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US presidential elections, assuring that her people's-powered campaign will win in November. Harris took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and emphasised that in November, her people-powered campaign will win. She has already been endorsed by the sitting US President Joe Biden. Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama also declared their support for Kamal Harris on Friday, July 26. Earlier, Kamala Harris had challenged Republican nominee Donald Trump for a debate. Trump turned down the challenge asking Kamala to wait until Democratic Party Convention.

Leaders of all parties have been invited to attend the NITI Aayog meeting today. The meet will discuss the road map to make India a 'developed economy'. However, led by Congress, most opposition leaders are likely to remain absent from the meet. Leaders from BJP-ruled states have started reaching the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre where the meeting is scheduled to take place. Union Home Minister Amith Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have also reached the venue to take part in the meeting. Speaking about boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "...The budget presented by the Union Finance Minister seems like a vengeful act against the states and people who boycotted the BJP. She has prepared a budget to take revenge against those who voted for the INDIA bloc. The union BJP govt is disregarding Tamil Nadu continuously..." Several other party leaders have decided to remain absent from the NITI Aayog meeting today. The meeting is likely to discuss the roadmap to a developed India and the role states can play in the journey.