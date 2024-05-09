Home / Companies / Results / Relaxo Footwears Q4 results: Net profit decline 3% to Rs 61 crore

Relaxo Footwears Q4 results: Net profit decline 3% to Rs 61 crore

The company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 747.21 crore from Rs 764.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a regulatory filing showed

Q4
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Relaxo Footwears on Thursday reported a 3 per cent decline in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 61.39 crore, as against Rs 63.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations declined to Rs 747.21 crore from Rs 764.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a regulatory filing showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For the full financial year 2023-24, its net profit rose to Rs 200.47 crore, from Rs 154.47 crore in the previous fiscal.
 

Its total expenses reduced to Rs 669.98 crore in the January-March period, from Rs 683.85 crore a year ago, the regulatory filing showed.

Relaxo Footwears' scrip closed at Rs 843.45 on Thursday, 0.19 per cent lower than its previous close on the BSE.

Also Read

Relaxo Footwears to acquire land parcel at Bhiwadi at Rs 135 crore

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

Campus Activewear tanks 10%; hits new low on weak Q2 results

Q4FY24: Indian Oil, REC, Havells India among 56 firms to post results today

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

PNB Q4 result: Profit jumps nearly three-fold to a 16-quarter high

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 808 crore

HPCL Q4 results: Profit falls 25% to Rs 2,709 cr on low refining margins

CAMS Q4 results: PAT rises 38.5% to Rs 103 cr, revenue up 24% to Rs 310 cr

BPCL Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 30% to Rs 4,789 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story